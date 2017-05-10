Atletico Madrid do not have the quality to make it over the line on the biggest nights in European football, according to RTÉ pundit Eamon Dunphy,

Speaking after Atletico beat city rivals Real 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon but lost out on a place in the Champions League final on an aggregate scoreline off 4-2, Dunphy said "class has told."

He pointed to Fernando Torres as one Atletico player who is not up to the required standard.

"They don't have enough quality," Dunphy said. "Fernando Torres is really way, way past his best."

He added that Atletico have a lot of miles on the clock - they reached the decider in this competition in 2014 and 2016, losing both to Real - and are struggling now.

"They just can’t sustain what they were two or three, four years ago," he said.

"I think the commitment and energy they've shown as a group is admirable but in the end class has told."

Many believe it may be the end of this Atletico side, with star attacker Antoine Griezmann linked with a big money move away from the Spanish capital.

Former Arsenal midfielder Liam Brady said that while the French international isn't an out and out striker, he is capable of contributing on the scoresheet.

"He operates just in behind the striker and when the chances come along he can take them," Brady said.

"He's a very exciting player and if he cost €100m from Atletico I think Man City and Man United will be in for him."

However Brady said English clubs appear to pay a premium for players of Griezmann's quality, pointing to Paul Pogba as an example.

Pogba joined Manchester United last summer for a world record €105m, in a transfer that is now subject to an investigation by FIFA.

"They [European clubs] seem to be able to charge English clubs probably 25%, 30% more than the real cost should be.

"The English clubs will pay it, Man Utd showed it with Pogba.

"Man City have thrown money at lots of players and I wouldn’t be surprised if Griezmann was available ... they’d be there to pay it."

Meanwhile, Damien Duff praised Zinedine Zidane for the job he has done with a Real side who are looking to become the first club to record back-to-back wins in the Champions League in its current guise.

They are also the first holders to reach the final since Man United did so in 2009. United lost to Barcelona in that decider.

Former Chelsea and Ireland star Duff pointed out that Zidane hasn't had a chance to put his own mark on the Real side yet due to a transfer ban.

On the flipside, Duff said Atletico are at a crossroads.