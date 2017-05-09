The Republic of Ireland can guarantee their place in the quarter-finals of UEFA’s European Under-17 Championship with victory over Germany in Croatia on Wednesday.

Colin O’Brien’s side will be going into the game (kick-off 11am Irish time) in the Adriatic city of Rijeka knowing that they control their own destiny, but a draw or even a loss could still see them advance.

An opening group game 0-1 defeat to Serbia was followed up by a 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday.

O’Brien has been pleased with how the build up has gone so far since his side got back to winning ways.

"Preparations are going as well as they can for us," he said.

"We had our final session on the pitch this morning. We’ve got a couple of players still carrying a few knocks so we’ll still have one or two decisions to make before kick-off."

Sunday’s win was essential to Ireland’s chance of progression, with O’Brien particularly pleased with the character displayed.

"It was very important because we knew we had to get something out of the game to be able to make sure we were going into our final game against Germany still alive in the group. We did that and it really is all to play for," he said.

The Germans sit top of Group C with two wins, with O’Brien knowing both the quality in their side and the areas Ireland can exploit.

"Germany’s game is very much about dominating the ball. They commit a lot of numbers to attack and have a lot of creative players in their team. They really go into the game attack-oriented.

"We’ve looked at other aspects of their game and we see we’ll get opportunities against them. That’s what we’ve got to bear in mind tomorrow, that there are areas of weakness as well. We’ll get opportunities against them."

That confidence was echoed by striker Adam Idah. The Cork native scored Ireland’s winner against the Bosnia, along with bagging the assist for Rowan Roache’s opener.

"There is a really positive vibe around the group in training," he said.

"It’ll be a tough game, but if we all work hard and put in a good performance then there is no reason why we can’t get a result."

Republic of Ireland Under 17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St Patrick’s Athletic), Kian Clarke (Bohemians)

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Kameron Ledwidge (St Kevin’s Boys), Nathan Collins (Cherry Orchard), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Daryl Walsh (Waterford FC), Joe Redmond (Birmingham City)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Nolan (St Patrick’s Athletic), Brandon Kavanagh (Bohemians), Richard O’Farrell (St Patrick’s Athletic), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Callum Thompson (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Rowan Roache (Blackpool), Adam Idah (College Corinthians), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Tyreik Wright (Lakewood AFC)