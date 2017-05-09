Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to claim the Premier League title at the first opportunity at West Brom on Friday.

Chelsea have three chances to secure the three points needed to reclaim the championship after Monday night's 3-0 win consigned Middlesbrough to relegation and reopened a seven-point lead over Spurs.

"Now we are very close," Conte said. "But we need to do another little step and then to win another game.

"This step was big, a big step for us. A big win. Now we need to do another step.

"We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom but for sure it won't be easy.

"Now we have three chances to exploit, to become champions."

Diego Costa scored his 20th league goal of the season, converting a pass from the excellent Cesc Fabregas, and Marcos Alonso netted from a similar position before half-time, ahead of Nemanja Matic's second-half goal.

Conte believes Chelsea overcame their greatest challenge when defeat at Jose Mourinho's Manchester United last month cut their lead to four points over Spurs, who the Blues then beat in the FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea next defeated Southampton before a win at Everton and Monday night's success against Boro.

Conte, who afterwards admitted "now I'm a bit relaxed" after repeatedly focusing only on the next game, said: "Our worst moment was after the United defeat, because Tottenham won the game and to see your opponent only four points (behind) was very bad.

"Then we had to play against them in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

"At that moment we had a lot of pressure, but in that moment my players showed me great commitment, great focus, desire to overcome this moment and to try to win the league.

"Now there is the pressure, but now it's a good pressure, a pressure that this pressure must bring in our heart excitement.

"The target is very close and we must have enthusiasm, will, desire to take this target. My players deserve to win the league."

Chelsea won the 2014-15 title under Mourinho but imploded and finished 10th last term as Leicester won the title.

Now Conte is on course for a double, with the Blues facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

Fabregas' improved displays have followed the same trajectory as Chelsea's, Conte says.

The Italian added: "Cesc is one of the best examples of our season. At the start (he) didn't play a lot. Then through hard work, he improved a lot.

"I'm pleased for him, because I saw this season he put himself in this team in every moment, if he played and if he didn't play."

Fabregas helps Chelsea to play attractive football and style is important to Conte.

He added: "We have our idea of football and we must continue to play always in this way, to attack - but at the same time to have good balance.

"We must continue in this way, not to think 'now we must be more defensive to try to defend a result'.

"No. This is not our way. Our way is to try to dominate the game, create chances and always have the right balance."