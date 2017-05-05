Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to concede the Premier League title despite the 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini's second-half strike gave West Ham a memorable 1-0 victory over their London rivals in a match Spurs needed to win to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

Spurs will now find themselves seven points adrift, with only three games to play, if the Blues beat Middlesbrough at home on Monday.

Lanzini's 65th-minute strike did the damage as West Ham ensured they are mathematically safe from relegation.

"We're still fighting. We are disappointed with the result. We need to wait now for the Chelsea result and we still have three games to go," Pochettino told Sky Sports 1.

"I think you all know now it is more difficult to try to catch Chelsea but we need to try to the end. Always.

"We started the second half a little bit sloppy and we conceded a lot of space to them. When you are fighting for the title you need to try not to concede this type of goal.

Mauricio: "We're all disappointed. We didn't show the same performance as against Arsenal."

"And then it was so difficult, they play so deep with 5-4-1. It was difficult to find the space. And yes a little bit unlucky. I think we didn't deserve to lose. We lose and now we move forward.

"It was a difficult game . It wasn't the same performance we played last week and all the players are disappointed about that. Sometimes in football the situation happens. Now we must try to be ready for the next game.

"The reality is that we didn't score, not that we had a bad performance.

"At the moment it is so disappointing and so difficult to say it has been a very good season. It's the second season we are fighting for the Premier League.

"Now is the time rest, to analyse the game and be ready for the next time."