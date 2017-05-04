Ireland 1-0 Serbia

Ireland’s opening match at the UEFA Under-17 Championship ended in defeat as Serbia struck a late goal to narrowly defeat Colin O’Brien’s side 1-0 in Croatia.

Zeljko Gavrić’s header eight minutes from time gave Serbia a vital three points in the group opener in Kostrena.

Serbia had the lion’s share of possession in the opening period, with Ireland looking dangerous on the counter attack and Rowan Roache had Ireland’s best effort of the first half, forcing a great save from Milos Gordic from his 30-yard free kick.

Aaron Connolly was introduced by O’Brien at the interval and had an immediate impact as Ireland were denied a penalty.

The left-sided midfielder turned Aleksander Kostic inside out before a lunge by the Serbian defender took Ireland’s top scorer down.

Referee Anastasios Papapetrou, however, waved away the Irish appeals.

Connolly then went close to breaking the deadlock after 65 minutes.

Serbia could only half-clear a long ball over the top. Connolly found space 20 yards from goal and his right footed effort came back off the post.

Disaster struck for Ireland late in the game when Gavrić met Mateja Zuvic’s corner to head the ball clinically into the far corner.

Ireland continued to press but ultimately could not restore parity with Sunday’s game against Bosnia & Herzegovina now a must-win encounter for the Irish youngsters.

Speaking after the game, O’Brien said: "Overall I think a draw would have been a fair result. In the first half we were probably second best, but we were still in the game.

"We were a bit too tentative in the early stages until we settled a bit towards the end of the half.

"Second half, for the first 20 minutes, I thought we were very, very good. We got into some positive positions and I think we should have had a penalty. Then we got done by a set play late in the game.

"It’s this group’s first defeat since the beginning of the qualifying campaign. It’s important we stay together and work out a plan for Sunday’s game. That game has become really important because if we are going to try and progress in the tournament we are going to have to win."

Serbia: 1. Gordić (GK); 2. Kostić, 4. Ilić, 6. Pavlović, 7 Janković, 8. Gavrić, 9. Stuparević , 10. Djerlek (C) (Zuvic 69’), 11. Nešković (Kokir 60), 16. Kamenović, 17. Vidosavljević (Tedic 36’)

Republic of Ireland: 1. Maher (GK); 3. Ledwidge, 4. Doherty (C), 5. Collins, 7. Nolan; 6. Bolger, 8. Thompson (Wright 64’), 9. Roache; 14. O'Farrell 10. Idah (Kavanagh 78’), 17. Kilkenny (Connolly 46’)

Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (GRE)