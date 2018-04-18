"I’d love to grace that floor once more before I hang up my cue," said Ken Doherty, just days ahead of the start of the 2018 World Championships in Sheffield.

But for the 1997 champion, that particular aspiration must wait for another 12 months, at least, as the Dubliner fell at the final hurdle in this year’s qualifiers for the main event, which starts on Saturday.

Doherty made it through the 128-man field to reach the last round of the gruelling qualifier process before coming up against the in-form Matthew Stevens for a place in the first round.

Stevens enjoyed a comprehensive victory over Doherty, winning 10-2 over two days.

"The way we played this week, both of us could have qualified but it is the luck of the draw and only one of us could go through," Doherty told 2fm’s Game On.

"I really had high hopes because I played so well this week. I just didn’t get going against him.

"I won the first frame and then a few frames after – there’s always turning points in any match – I should have gone 4-2 but it went 5-1.

"Losing a few frames on the colours, there are very small margins between winning and losing – even in a best of 19 game.

"And he seemed to get those frames and they are normally frames that I like to play and win, particularly if there is a fight on the colours."

And while Doherty felt that a few frames could have gone either way, he had no overall complaints about the result.

"But overall, no complaints from me, he played better than me and the scoreline suggests that.

"It’s just disappointing because I’d love to go out again into the Crucible, onto that floor in a playing capacity rather than a punditry capacity. I’d love to grace that floor once more before I hang up my cue."

And while Doherty will now work the tournament as a pundit behind the microphone, instead of in front of the cameras, the Ranelagh potter will be supporting the man who knocked him out, predicting that none of the big players will want to face the two-time finalist in his current form.

"He played really well, it’s the best I’ve seen him play for a number of years.

"I don’t know where he has been because when he plays like that, he is difficult to stop.

"Whoever gets him in the draw will have a tough match. Most of the top players will want to avoid him in the draw. I’ll be cheering him on, that’s for sure."