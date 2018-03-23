Defending champion Judd Trump will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Ladbrokes Players Championship semi-finals after thrashing Neil Robertson 6-1 in Llandudno.

Robertson took the opening frame with a break of 68 and got to 37 in the second before Trump replied with 61.

The Bristolian subsequently claimed the frame having snookered Australia's Robertson on the green, and then registered top breaks of 73 and 100 as he won each of the next five.

Trump said on worldsnooker.com: "The second frame was the turning point because Neil started off really well.

"He could have gone 2-0 up so the whole match turned on that. Neil wasn't potting the balls he usually pots to get in, he was missing the 50/50 ones. I was capitalising on his mistakes.

"It will be tough against Ronnie, he is playing well. There are not many players who have a better record against him than me.

"I'm happy with my form now looking ahead to the World Championship (which starts on April 21), although it would be nice to go on and beat him and win this tournament. I think the World Championship is Ronnie's to lose this year."

Thursday's other quarter-final saw Mark Williams beat fellow Welshman Ryan Day 6-3.

Williams, whose 141 that put him 5-3 up was the highest break of the tournament so far, will take on the winner of Friday's clash between Anthony McGill and Shaun Murphy in the last four.