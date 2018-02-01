Mark Selby crashed out of the German Masters with a 5-3 defeat to Xiao Guodong in the first round in Berlin.

The reigning world champion and number one was behind from the start against his Chinese opponent who took the opening frame with a break of 81 and never looked back.

Selby hit back to take frame two but Xiao, the world number 18 from China, took the next two frames with breaks of 52 and 80 before taking the match 5-3.

There were also first-round wins for Mark Davis, Shaun Murphy, Mei Xi Wen, Ryan Day, Graeme Dott, Liang Wenbo and Mark Joyce.

In the late matches Mark Williams beat Matthew Selt 5-2, Judd Trump was a 5-3 winner over Joe Perry, Ding Junhui defeated Ricky Walden 5-2 and Jimmy Robertson triumphed 5-3 against Gary Wilson.