Mark Williams opted to go ahead with this afternoon's Northern Ireland Open final after a nervous night when his wife was taken ill.

Williams beat Elliott Slessor 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday but later revealed on Twitter that his wife Joanne had been taken to hospital, adding: "Last thing I want is too pull out now but we will have 2 wait and c".

World Snooker clarified that Williams had not withdrawn and was "monitoring his personal situation", and the Welshman later added: "At the moment yes it's still on, I'm still in Ireland awaiting news".

And just after 11am on Sunday, two hours before play was due to start against Yan Bingtao, Williams tweeted: "Right, better get ready for the first session of the final then =`=`=`"

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn was among those to show support as he responded: "Good luck Mark. Hope all is well back home."

It will be the 31st ranking final of Williams' career. He has won 18 of those titles but none since 2011.

Seventeen-year-old Yan, meanwhile, is bidding to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan's record as the youngest ever winner of a ranking title.

