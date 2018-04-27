Munster have made 14 changes to the side that lost the Champions Cup semi-final, while Craig Gilroy returns to the Ulster team for Saturday’s interprovincial derby at Thomond Park (KO 5.35pm).

Munster are already assured of second place in Conference A and a home quarter-final fixture against the eventual third-placed team in Conference B, while the visitors need a bonus-point win in Limerick to put pressure on Edinburgh, who currently occupy third place in Conference B.

Only centre Sammy Arnold retains his place from last Sunday’s defeat in Bordeaux with head coach Johann van Graan trying out a number of different combinations.

Stephen Fitzgerald makes his second start of the season at full-back with Darren Sweetnam and Academy winger Calvin Nash on the flanks. Arnold is paired alongside Dan Goggin in midielf, with a half-back partnership of JJ Hanrahan and Duncan Williams.

Mike Sherry and James Cronin will both earn their 100th Munster caps in the front rown, with Sherry captaining the side and Brian Scott completing the front three.

Gerbrandt Grobler and Darren O’Shea are named in the engine room with Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Robin Copeland making up the back row.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry (C), Brian Scott; Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Donoghue, James Hart, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Craig Gilroy returns to the starting XV after he was suspended by the province after details of a WhatsApp message he sent came to light during the recent trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, two former team-mates who were unanimously acquitted of rape charges.

Rory Best returns to the captain Ulster from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by Callum Black and Ross Kane.

Iain Henderson is back in the second row alongside Alan O’Connor after missing last week’s win over Glasgow, while an injury to Jean Deysel means Clive Ross will wear the number 6 jersey. He slots into the back row with Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

With John Cooney unavailable due to concussion, Dave Shanahan starts at scrumhalf, with Johnny McPhillips continuing at 10.

Stuart McCloskey is again partnered in midfield by Luke Marshall.

Charles Piutau is unavailable for family reasons, so Louis Ludik occupies the fullback berth as Jacob Stockdale and Craig Gilroy start on the wings.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, D Shanahan; C Black, R Best (captain), R Kane, A O'Connor, I Henderson, C Ross, S Reidy, N Timoney;

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, C Henry, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.