Glasgow Warriors have wrapped up Conference A, while Leinster look likely top Conference B, but there is still plenty to play for elsewhere in the final round of the regular season.

The Irish provinces conclude with derbies at the Sportsground and Thomond Park and here is a reminder of what is at stake.

The winners of each conference will advance to the Pro14 semi-finals and earn home advantage. Teams in second and third in each conference will play off to decide the other two semi-finalists with those ranked second in each conference earning home advantage in this fixture.

In terms of Champions Cup qualification, the top three non-South African clubs from each conference will qualify automatically, while the non-South African team with the highest points total outside of those six teams across both conferences will claim the final Champions Cup place. The other five European sides will go into the Challenge Cup.

Leinster

Leo Cullen’s side travel to Galway on Saturday to take on Connacht (kick-off 3.05pm) where they will seal Conference B barring a most unlikely turn of events. They are five points clear of second place Scarlets, but even if Leinster come away empty-handed from the Sportsground and Scarlets pick up maximum points against the lowly Dragons, the Irish province’s vastly superior points difference (264 v 138) should see them claim top billing.

Leinster will be at home in their semi-final to either the Conference A runners-up or the third-ranked team in Conference B (likely Munster or Edinburgh)

Munster

Johann van Graan is looking for his charges to put behind them last weekend's Champions Cup semi-final heartache in front of their home supporters.

Munster are already assured of second place in Conference A and a home quarter-final fixture against the eventual third-placed team in Conference B, so they could be hosting Ulster again next Saturday or Edinburgh.

Ulster

The province with most to play for this weekend. A bonus-try win over Glasgow Warriors last weekend moved Ulster to 60 points in Conference B, four points behind Edinburgh and five adrift of Scarlets.

Nick Timoney’s last-minute try has made things more interesting ahead of their visit to Thomond Park, where they will need another bonus-point win to pile on the pressure.

However, even if Ulster do leave Limerick with five points, Edinburgh only require a losing bonus point at home to Glasgow as they have more wins than the Irish province, which is the first deciding factor if team finish level in the table.

In theory Ulster could also claim second place, but even with a bonus point win and Scarlets not picking up anything against the Dragons, they are currently 72 points ahead of the Ulster on points difference.

Connacht

The only thing Connacht are playing for is to avoid the wooden spoon, where the focus of the day will very much be John Muldoon’s last game in a green jersey.

Head coach Kieran Keane has endured a challenging first campaign in charge, with just six wins to their name. The Westerners sit two points above Zebre, so should they fail to beat Leinster, Connacht fans will be hoping Treviso come out with the bragging rights from the Italian inter-provincial derby.

And the rest

Third place in Conference A should go to the Cheetahs who have 58 points and face fellow South Africans Southern Kings on Saturday (2pm kick-off). Rooted to the bottom of Conference A, the Kings have won just once all season, while the Cardiff Blues can, in theory, still take third place.

The Welsh side have 53 points and like the Cheetahs have won 11 games - with a bonus-point victory over the Ospreys on Saturday, but their fate should be decided before they kick off at 5.35pm.

In Conference B, the issue of the wooden spoon is still to be decided. Michael Bradley’s Zebre currently occupy bottom position, but they trail Connacht by just two points.

The Italian side have claimed back-to-back wins over the Dragons and Ospreys and require another victory over Treviso (5pm kick-off), coupled with a Connacht defeat at home to Leinster, to snatch sixth place.