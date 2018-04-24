Connacht coach Kieran Keane has paid tribute to departing local hero John Muldoon ahead of his last cap for the province.

The Westerners take on Leinster in their final fixture of the regular Pro 14 season in a game that will bring down the curtain on a memorable 15-year career of Connacht legend Muldoon.

Muldoon is hanging up his boots at the end of the season to take on a coaching role with English club Bristol, linking up with former coach Pat Lam, and the 35-year-old will bow out on Saturday night against the Conference B leaders.

The 326-game career – a Connacht record that looks set to stand for quite a while – has established Muldoon as a club legend and current coach Keane has paid tribute to his departing captain.

"He’s a really good bloke, earthy, my type of fella, he loves a chat, he’s just a good bugger," Keane told RTE Sport.

"I sought him as a colleague, a captain and a leader of fellas and he has proven to be the real deal.

"Time waits for no man and everybody knows when their legs are starting to go and Mul’s a truthful man, and he knows that some spark might be going.

"But man, he’s a resilient character, he’s never injured, he’s in great nick, he goes all day, he’s like a steam train.

"The one [trait] that will stick out for me is his resilience. I think resilience is an underrated quality in a human and in a sportsman. He exemplifies resilience for me."

Keane admitted that he has been disappointed with his side’s results this year as Connacht only managed six wins out of 20 league fixtures, and the coach believes that a large chunk of those 14 defeats could have been avoided.

"The results have been poor and we’re really disappointed by that fact.

"And perhaps when we look back, we’ll remember the ones that we lost in the last five minutes, and there might be five or six of those. But there is a lesson in there and we have to pick those lessons up and carry them forward.

"But I’m an optimistic fellow. I think there are some really good young men in this place and we are coming together as a group.

"We have had a massive amount of change that they have had to put up with. But they’re good men, good community fellas, good Connacht fellas."

Keane also lamented the fact that his side missed out on a victory over Leinster in the reverse fixture in Dublin earlier this season, but given the occasion of Muldoon’s final fixture, coupled with the hunger that the squad are showing in training, Keane feels that his squad may just have one final performance in them to fit the occasion.

"Leinster will be on it, but we feel a little bit miffed that we didn’t win in Dublin when we had a royal chance to do so. But we get another shot.

"And judging by the way that they were training to day, the boys will be up for it."