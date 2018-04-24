Munster head coach Johann van Graan is hopeful his team can bounce back from their Champions Cup disappointment when Ulster visit Thomond Park this weekend.

Following their semi-final heartache in Bordeaux at the hands of Racing 92, it’s back to Pro14 duties for the final game of the regular season.

Munster occupy second position already guaranteed second place in Conference A, but too far adrift of Glasgow to entertain the idea of topping the standings.

Saturday's visitors (kick-off 5.35pm) meanwhile are fourth in a keenly contested Conference B, five points behind Scarlets and four adrift of third-place Edinburgh.

Van Graan will be without John Ryan (back) and will be out for a number of weeks, while Niall Scannell is being assessed by the medical team.

Changes in personnel he says are on the way for Saturday’s clash.

"The way people came up to us after the match, at the airport, we are very thankful for that and appreciate it"

"There will be quite a few changes for the weekend," he told RTÉ Sport. "It’s an important game for us to get back on the horse and get back to Thomond Park. Ulster have been playing some really good rugby. It will be a challenge on Saturday evening."

The South African paid tribute to the hordes of travelling Munster fans who descended on Bordeaux at the weekend, something which was acknowledged by management and players alike.

"I have never seen that kind of incredible support for a team before and after a game. The way people came up to us after the match, at the airport, we are very thankful for that and appreciate it."

The head coach was also asked for his take on a report in today’s Irish Independent that the province are to cut "at least 10 players" from their academy structures as part of a restructuring programme, with no immediate intention to replace every single one.

"We are definitely going to release one or two players in the Academy. Every year in the Academy we add some people and cut others out."