Brian O’Driscoll was of the opinion that Leinster would have picked Racing 92 as their Champions Cup final opponents had they been given the choice but yesterday’s win over Munster will have given them more food for thought.

The Top 14 side will contest just their second final against the Blues on 12 May in Bilbao.

Three-time Heineken Cup winner O’Driscoll, who played for Leinster for 15 years, told BT Sport: "Before the game I would have thought that they’d have been hoping for Racing [in the final].

"A Munster final would have been incredibly nervous, huge build-up, so much chat at home, almost a level playing field.

"But off the back of that performance I’m not so sure they’d be delighted, with the knowledge of what Racing are capable of.

"Leinster will just have to be as accurate as they were [against Scarlets], have a really good defence and just [do] the simple things well and [have] a nice mixture to their game.

"More of what we've seen in the quarter-finals [v Saracens] and semi-final [v Scarlets] and they'll cause Racing serious problems."

The Paris club won the semi-final in Bordeaux without ever needing to reach top gear but former Munster out-half Ronan O’Gara felt that the Irish side made Racing look better than they were in a "strange game".

Now working for Crusaders in New Zealand, O’Gara, who left the French side in November after four and a half years as a coach, wrote on Twitter: "27-22 but only ever one winner.

"Racing were very good at times but Munster made them look better by under-performing.

"Fantastic to see Teddy Thomas play so naturally, a special kid with a big heart.

"Donnacha Ryan [had a] massive work rate. Chavancy chopped everything. Strange game."

And ex-Reds lock Donncha O’Callaghan conceded his old team-mates could have no complaints.

He told BT Sport: "Racing just looked like they had another gear...they left Munster in no doubt that they were going to make it go their way.

"Munster looked a bit flat in the opening 10 minutes.

"I think after 40 minutes [Racing with a 24-3 lead] were quite respectful, closed the doors and said they were happy to get away with this win."

And another former Munster and Ireland second row, Donal Lenihan, told RTÉ Sport that, in truth, Munster were a "poor second".

He added: "The thing that will disappoint Munster most is that they never turned up. They never played anywhere near their capability."

Asked about the final pairing, Lenihan said: "Leinster were outstanding but Racing, on the basis of [yesterday’s win] are probably in a better position to really push Leinster than Munster were on this performance but it’s going to be a cracking final."