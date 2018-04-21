Leo Cullen admitted the pain of last year's two semi-final defeats scarred his team and instilled a desperate drive within them to avoid another year of heartache.

Last year the Scarlets turned them over at the RDS in their Pro12 last-four collision, a few weeks after Clermont has ended the province's Champions Cup ambitions in Lyon.

Both losses hurt, but Leinster have come back bigger and better this campaign. On Saturday, they were irresistible in a convincing slaying of Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium. Now, they're into another European Cup final against either Racing 92 or Munster, who meet today.

"You think of when we lost at this stage last year... some of the images form those two semi-final, away to Clermont in France and the semi-final at the RDS against Scarlets," Cullen told RTÉ Sport.

"We had so much respect for Scarlets going into the game. The players have been so focused the last couple of weeks. Now we turn our attention to the final. We'll watch the game tomorrow and see who comes out the other side, then try and prepare as best we can.

"We'll take whoever!"

An injury to Fergus McFadden on the stroke of half-time - the damage came as the winger crossed the whitewash for their third try - was the only negative at a sun-splashed Lansdowne Road.

Cullen said McFadden's injury will be looked at closer during the week, while talking up the huge desire within the camp that has lifted this group to spectacular heights.

"It looks like it's his hamstring," Cullen said. "We'll see how he is. I'm not 100% sure. We'll get him a scan early in the week and get him an update then.

"There's huge pressure on the team - internal pressure I think. Everyone wants to be successful, everyone wants to be the top team in Europe. It's a positive pressure. We're not going to be content with getting to a final. We want to push on now.

"Overall I thought the guys managed the game well. Second half, we played in the right areas and we were able to keep the pressure on them. We're delighted to be into a final.

"It was a very special day."