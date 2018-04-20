Johnny Sexton believes Leinster have learned from their mistakes and are ready to emulate the team who reached three European Cup finals in four years from 2008-2012.

The province won all three of those deciders, their only final appearances to date, and stand on the brink of another if they can beat Scarlets in the Champions Cup final four at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

That will be no formality however - the Welsh province won the sides' semi-final clash at the RDS last year en route to claiming the Pro12 title.

"The first Leinster team I was involved in we got to this stage a lot and let ourselves down on the big days," Sexton told RTÉ Sport.

"Then we had a period of success, and last year we were sort of in that first Leinster group. We’ll find out tomorrow if we can take that next step.

"I think we can. We’ve got the ability, it’s just about performing on the big day now."

"(A final) is everything that we’ve built towards. From the start of the season what we’ve talked about. We reviewed those games, even in the summer, with the coaches and we learned a lot of lessons in them. We learned a lot of hard truths.

"Maybe if we succeed this year we’ll look back at those two games and think that was the moment that we won something this year."

The Ireland out-half will captain the side as club captain Isa Nacewa starts on the wing, having been a doubt due to illness earlier in the week.

"I've done it a few times this season and nothing changes for my really," said Sexton.

"On the pitch it will just be (me) close to (referee Romain) Poite for some of the decisions. It’s easier than Isa running in all the time, having to explain and then get back out to his wing."

Sexton also welcome the return of international team-mate Robbie Henshaw, who makes his first appearance for Leinster since injuring a shoulder while scoring a try in Ireland's Six Nations victory over Italy.

"Robbie, what an incredible achievement and effort to get right for this game," said Sexton.

"He was a bit lucky in that the way he hurt his shoulder it didn’t require as big a surgery as he thought. But the patience he’s shown every single day to get it right shows what the club means to him. I can’t wait to get out and play with him tomorrow.

"He brings a lot to the table, some stuff that you guys mightn’t see. He cleans up other people’s mistakes. I’m looking forward to being out there with him tomorrow."

