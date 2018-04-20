Eddie O'Sullivan believes Munster and Leinster's experience on the big occasions will help them in this weekend's semi-finals.

Leinster have home advantage against the Scarlets and are big favourites to progress to the final in Bilbao against the improving Welsh outfit.

O’Sullivan told Morning Ireland: "Munster and Leinster have won five Championships between them. The strike rate in both tournaments between them is so much better than their opposition. They have never won it between them. I'm quietly confident we'll get there.

"On form Leinster are the best team in Europe. The big risk is the Scarlets will have no fears coming to Dublin. They will fancy their chances as underdogs. In some ways this is a risky one for Leinster because there is huge expectation.

"But if any one team can upset the applecart, Scarlets can because their form is outstanding as well. We saw last year on the big day they are more than capable of turning it on.

"Most teams will try to put as much pressure as they can on Jonathan Sexton, but he has been there before and come through it. When I say target, they will try to put extra pressure on him, but he has had that his whole career because he has been a key guy for Ireland and Leinster."

It’s a more difficult task for Munster who have to overcome more French opposition in Racing Metro, and probably without Simon Zebo.

But the former Ireland head coach feels they can come through it.

"Munster would obviously prefer to be in Thomond Park, but the fact that it's not actually in Paris is a major factor. Racing do have their sights on Europe which is always a worry when a French team put their eggs in that basket. But the win over Toulon has been massive for Munster.

"There is the sense that something is bubbling this year. Their transition to Johann van Graan as head coach from Rassie Erasmus has been outstanding. They haven't missed a beat. It's a big challenge for them but they are in the space they always like to be. They are underdogs.

"We saw in Limerick what they can do when they really have to get across the line. There is a sense that this year could really be their year. It would be incredible if they did get to a final given the change of coaches.

"He would be a big losss - he has that x-factor in attack - but I think they have a great deputy in Andrew Conway. But Zebo does take the edge off Munster slightly."

Follow Leinster v Scarlets via our live blog on RTÉ.ie and the News Now App (kick-off 3.30pm), or hear live updates on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport. Follow Racing 92 v Munster (kick-off 3.15pm) via our live blog or listen to live and exclusive radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport.