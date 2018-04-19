Ireland internationals Luke McGrath and Simon Zebo could miss out on starting berths for Leinster and Munster respectively ahead of this weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster gear up for Saturday’s clash with Scarlets (kick-off 3.30pm) at the Aviva Stadium with team and match-day squad selection centered on the availability of the scrum-half.

Should McGrath fail to overcome his ankle injury, Jamison Gibson-Park will start at half-back with Nick McCarthy as his back-up. The knock-on effect would result in James Lowe losing out due to Gibson-Park and Scott Fardy likely to take the "non-European" spots available.

Seán O’Brien isn’t expected to recover from his shoulder injury, though Robbie Henshaw is reported to have come through training this week unscathed and could return to midfield.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan meanwhile could opt to leave Zebo on the bench for the trip to Bordeaux to take on Racing 92, with the Irish Examiner reporting that the 28-year-old may have to be content with a place on the bench.

Zebo has not played a full 80 minutes since the 21-10 defeat of Glasgow in February, and his return against Toulon in the quarter-final was cut short after a first-minute collision with Chris Ashton, limping off 24 minutes later.

The Racing-bound utility player featured against the Cheetahs last Friday, but was yellow carded in the first-half and called ashore with more than half an hour to play.

The paper suggests Keith Earls will prove his fitness to take one of the wing slots, with Andrew Conway at full-back and Darren Sweetnam and Alex Wootton battling for the right-wing position.

