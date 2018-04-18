Long-serving Andrew Browne will leave the province at the end of the season after more than a decade in Connacht colours.

The 31-year-old lock joined the Connacht Academy from Galwegians before making his senior debut in 2007 against Cardiff Blues.

The Galway native has made more than 150 appearances for his native province and was a central figure in Connacht’s PRO12 Championship winning campaign in 2016.

"Andrew Browne has been a great player and leader for Connacht on the field and a fantastic ambassador off it over the past 11 years," Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said.

"He is an incredibly resilient character and represents everything that is good about Connacht Rugby and what we aim to achieve."