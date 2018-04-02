Leinster and Munster have what it takes to set up and All-Ireland Champions Cup final this year, according to RTÉ Rugby analyst Donal Lenihan.

The Irish provinces are on opposite sides of the semi-final draw after Munster battled to a thrilling victory over Toulon at the weekend, while Leinster out-classed Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

Both teams will be facing familiar opposition in the semi-final with Leinster taking on Pro14 rivals Scarlets and Munster going up against Racing 92, who they met in the Pool stages of this year competitions.

Analysing the chances of both Irish sides making it to the final, Lenihan gave Leinster the edge, but he remains convinced that Munster can join them at the final in Bilboa.

"Both teams were in the same position last year but I think they’re in a far better place for both of them to advance this year," he said.

"I think Leinster will look back on losing that semi-final to Clermont when they were kicking themselves afterwards. They were very slow out of the blocks so they will have learned a huge amount from that.

"I don’t think Scarlets will fear coming to Dublin in any way, shape or form but I just think Leinster have so many options.

"Hopefully in the next three weeks the likes of Sean O’Brien could be back in the mix, with so options available to them there I do expect Leinster to be in the final.

"They’re the favourites for me to go the whole way at this stage."

Lenihan was similarly upbeat about Munster’s chances and claimed that the reunion of Donnacha Ryan with his former team-mates will give the game some added spice.

"The fact that Munster know Racing inside out, they won’t have any inhibitions whatsoever," he insisted.

"The Pool game that they lost in Paris, they we off the pace in the opening 20 minutes, they worked their way back into that game and they were unlucky to lose it in the end.

"Donnacha Ryan played a huge role in flipping that victory for Racing in their favour so that will add something else as well, his presence.

"But I see no reason why we can’t have an All-Ireland final."