The identity of the Champions Cup semi-finalists is now known and two Irish sides are still in the chase for European glory.

Munster will travel to Bordeaux to face Racing 92 while Leinster host Scarlets in the Aviva Stadium on the same weekend in three weeks time.

Racing booked their place in the semi-final after a 28-17 win away to Clermont. The visitors trailed 17-16 entering the final quarter but tries from Marc Andreu - set up by Dan Carter with a debatable pass - and Boris Palu teed up victory for the Parisian club.

The prize is another home tie, this time against Pro12 champions Scarlets, who defeated La Rochelle 29-17 on Friday night.

The games will take place on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd April