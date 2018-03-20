Connacht have signed Australian international centre Kyle Godwin from Super Rugby side the Brumbies.

The Zimbabwean-born 25-year-old joined the Brumbies in 2016 having previously played for Western Force.

His impressive performances earned him an international call-up with the Wallabies 16 months ago; he made his debut against France in November 2016. He'll link up with the Westerners at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Connacht and I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting my new team mates," he said.

"I have had a fantastic few seasons with the Brumbies and am really grateful to everyone at the club for my time there.

"It will be a new challenge playing in the Pro14 but I know Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I hope to play a significant part in that over the next few seasons."