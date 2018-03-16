Dylan Hartley has urged England to prove they remain a force on the global stage despite successive defeats to Scotland and France.

Ireland visit Twickenham on Saturday knowing they are one victory away from securing the third Grand Slam in their history a week after deposing Eddie Jones' men as Six Nations champions.

The embarrassment of a fifth-place finish is the fate that awaits England if they endure a third loss and results elsewhere conspire against them, thereby registering their worst ever performance in the northern hemisphere tournament since the expansion to six teams.

Yet should they mute the St Patrick's Day celebrations, they will replace Ireland in second place of the global rankings.

Hartley, restored as captain and hooker after missing the 22-16 defeat in Paris with a tight calf, refuses to view the slump as terminal decline but concedes that supporters deserve a rousing finish.

"Of course we are a good team. We are still a good team," the Northampton front row said.

"Two losses don't mean we are not a good team. It's all part of our journey and to end the tournament on a good result for us will be reward for a lot of work that has gone into this campaign.

"The guys owe it to themselves first and foremost, but also to our crowd and our general support. We're excited and we want to finish the tournament on a good result.

"We've obviously had a bit of learning over the last few weeks but we are hungry, we are hungry to go out and perform, we're hungry to get a result.

"It's all growth for the team, every setback, every disappointment. We are pumped, we are hungry, we'll certainly go out there and play."

While England are in danger of unravelling - Wales coach Warren Gatland has cheekily suggested they could be in the midst of a six-match losing sequence given their looming tour to South Africa - Twickenham will provide reassurance on Saturday.

Jones has won all 14 Tests over which he has presided at the home of England rugby and the ground has not been stormed in the Six Nations since 2012.

"It's a big game for both teams - one team going for the Grand Slam and we want to play well in front of our crowd of 82,000 people," Jones said.

"This is a great opportunity to finish what has been a fantastic Six Nations. Ireland are worthy champions of the competition, but we are out there to prove that we are still a very, very good team. We will prove that on Saturday."

Overshadowing the build-up to the 133rd meeting between rivals has been the emergence of offensive comments made by Jones in Japan last year.

Footage in which England's head coach is seen referring to Ireland as the "scummy Irish" and Wales as a "little s*** country" during a talk on leadership has caused a temporary storm, but Jones denies he has unwittingly supplied Saturday's opponents with their team talk.

"Having been in a position ourselves of going for the Grand Slam, I think the Grand Slam is enough motivation," he said.

England scrum coach Neal Hatley insists he has been drilling a pack of "angry" forwards this week.

"I'd say our forwards are angry and I'd say they're competitive as well. Our training is competitive every day because people are scrapping for places," scrum coach Hatley said.

"There's obviously a certain bit of anger over what's happened across the last two weeks, which is what you'd expect from this group of players.

"You learn from losing. There have been big lessons for us to take and we have to make sure that we learn them quickly.

"We've tried to rectify the breakdown by working hard in training. We've talked about it for two weeks, we're not hiding from it. We know it's an area we have to improve in.

"We've put lots of work into it over the last two weeks and more this week. It's about the way we carry the ball and our speed to the breakdown."

Among the seven changes in personnel England have made for the visit of Ireland is a significant call at tighthead prop, where the combustible Kyle Sinckler has replaced an underperforming Dan Cole.

Sinckler is making his first start in 12 Tests and Hatley is confident he is ready for the promotion.

"When Kyle came on against France, he had real impact the last 20 minutes and has quite rightly earned an opportunity to start. We've got no issue around that," Hatley said.

"He's trained really well, been out in New Zealand and played in the Lions series, so he's got good international experience. He's ready to start.

"Dan Cole took the news he was dropped like you'd expect him to. He has 80-plus caps, has been on two Lions tours and he wants desperately to start for his country.

"I'd be pretty upset if he wasn't as disappointed as he has been, but he's been really supportive of Kyle and worked unbelievably hard this week to make sure that he supports the team."