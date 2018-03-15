Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has insisted England boss Eddie Jones' controversial filmed comments will not alter his side's approach this week.

Tensions around Saturday's Grand Slam decider in Twickenham have been raised considerably by the emergence of a video where England boss Eddie Jones referred to the "scummy Irish".

Jones apologised on Wednesday, and the IRFU has received an apology from the Rugby Football Union, after the footage emerged, which also saw the Australian call Wales "little s*** place".

"I'm not exactly sure what they were," said Schmidt of Jones' remarks. "They are not directly relevant to us to be honest.

"Those words don't impact on how we play or how his team plays and that's our focus."

Asked if the furore over Jones' comments will hinder Ireland's preparation, Schmidt said: "I don't think so.

"I know it's probably at the stage of being boring, which we don't want to be described as, but the bubble we have here allows us to focus on the task in hand."

Schmidt also insisted Ireland have no concerns about assistant match referee Marius Van der Westhuizen's integrity, despite being taken aback by his appearance at England's training session on Tuesday.

"That is a bit of a surprise," said Schmidt, of Van der Westhuizen helping out at England training, which led to questions of a possible conflict of interest.

"I'm sure in retrospect people are probably thinking it's not the best thing to do.

"I know Marius and I would have no hesitation in standing by his integrity.

"I don't think it will affect his decision-making and we'll stand by him as an official on Saturday."

