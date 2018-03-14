Ireland are in line to return to Chicago later this year with Italy the likely opponents.

Joe Schmidt’s side beat New Zealand at Soldier Field in 2016, Ireland’s one and only win over the All Blacks, and a date with Conor O’Shea’s Italy at the start of November has been pencilled in for the same venue, it is understood.

That would come before the start of the official November International window where the Six Nations champions will face back-to-back world champions New Zealand on the 17th, either side of two Tests against as-yet unnamed opponents.

