France have escaped a citing for an alleged biting incident involving Maro Itoje that took place in the second half of Saturday's 22-16 NatWest 6 Nations win over England in Paris.

Itoje demonstrated to referee Jaco Peyper after claiming to have been bitten by an opponent and showed the South African official a mark on his left arm.

England raised the matter with the citing officer Murray Whyte, but no France player will face a disciplinary hearing with the 48-hour deadline for action to be taken having elapsed.

"We've got someone who looks at that for us and went to see the citing commissioner and he'll deal with it. I'm not really here to talk about biting," England head coach Eddie Jones said of the incident.