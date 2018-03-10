Joe Schmidt believes this Ireland team are smart enough and good enough to handle even the most frenzied assaults after they set up a shot at the Grand Slam with victory against Scotland.

Gregor Townsend's men came to Dublin buoyed by their thrilling win against England and had moments where their attacking verve threatened to shatter the Irish dream.

Ultimately they paid the price for spurned chances, though Schmidt admitted the final score of 28-8 flattered the hosts.

"We can live in chaos," he told RTÉ Sport.

"People underestimate the variety in which the players can adapt and play to. Some of that chaos was not that uncomfortable for us because I thought we got some advantages through that chaos

"I think it's a one-score game to be honest. We got a bit lucky. They butchered a few tries. I thought we missed a few opportunities as well.

"Very early in the game we decided to go for touch and lost the lineout five metres out. That's where you can lay down a marker and really create a benchmark, put real pressure on.

"We didn't do that unfortunately. We ended up being 3-0 down early in the game. I thought either side of half-time getting those two tries was really pivotal.

"We certainly opened them up a few times and didn't quite finish. But they did the same to us.

Ireland now need to soothe aching bones and gear themselves up for one last push at Twickenham next week.

It's a tantalising prospect; a possible first Grand Slam since 2009 can be captured with a win against the old enemy on St Patrick's Day.

Schmidt acknowledged the pressure will be building all week, with the players themselves desperate to keep levels sky-high.

RECAP: IRELAND 28-8 SCOTLAND

"This will be week number eight but for some players it's only week two," he said.

"Garry Ringrose has just joined us and did a super job today so you're always trying to blend in new players. That was Jordi Murphy's first runout and I thought he was super coming off the bench.

"(The players) do stay in that bubble. It's very difficult to completely isolate yourself because some of that pressure is coming internally - it's not just the external talk that's out there.

"It's our expectation of ourselves that we turn up and we're really competitive next week."