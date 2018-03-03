A 79th-minute penalty from out-half Niel Marais robbed Connacht of victory in tonight's Guinness Pro14 clash in Bloemfontein.

With under two minutes left, the Cheetahs had a scrum just inside their own half but time was running out for them.

The hosts had the put-in for a series of scrums between the 74th and 78th minutes but had failed to make serious headway and the ref called for numerous resets.

Connacht would have been content with the situation but with 90 seconds remaining, the Cheetahs finally got a decent shove going and manufactured a penalty.

The high altitude conditions in Bloemfontein were aiding kickers all evening and the resulting penalty was sent into touch deep in the 22.

Connacht were penalised for collapsing the ruck at the lineout and, after a brief moment when it looked like the Cheetahs over-excitable forwards might seek to run it, they opted for the posts and the steady Marais slotted the ball between the sticks to win the game.

Connacht sprinted to halfway and kicked the restart just as the clock passed eighty minutes. Had they claimed possession there was still time but the hosts secured it and booted it for touch as soon as the chance arose.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Connacht who played some terrific rugby at times, none more so than for their three tries, two of which were grounded by Matt Healy with the other coming from Eoin Griffin after a great break from Jack Carty.

Matt Healy crossing for Connacht's opening try

The hosts started well with number eight Uzair Cassiem scoring after three minutes, picking the ball up in the middle of the ruck a galloping through a hole in the Connacht defence.

At 10-0 down after 15 minutes, Connacht sprung to life, with scrum half Caolin Blade, Pita Ahki, and Tiernan O'Halloran involved in a move which saw Matt Healy darting in for a try in the corner.

Six minutes later, with the score at 13-7, Healy touched down again in the same corner, again being fed by a pass by full-back O'Halloran.

It was the kicks of Niel Marais that kept the Cheetahs a nose ahead and they led 16-15 at the break.

Connacht took control in the third quarter and Carty nudged them in front for the first time with a straightforward penalty in the 42nd minute.

The scoring rate slowed considerably in the second half but a quarter of an hour after hitting the front, Connacht looked to have grabbed the decisive score.

Jack Carty made a darting break through the Cheetahs defensive cover and fed Eoin Griffin who'd scampered behind him on his right shoulder and outside centre slid in just to the left of the posts to score. Carty converted and suddenly there was a nine point gap.

No sooner had Connacht established some breathing room than they were sucked back into a dogfight.

Almost straight from the restart, the Cheetahs mounted an attack and Francois Venter made a half-break and fed the lightning fast Craig Barry with an offload.

The Cheetahs full-back cut inside off the right wing and laid the try on a plate for substitute Sibahle Maxwane who sauntered over the line to score.

That set the stage for a tense finale in which Connacht grimly held onto a two point lead until the final seconds of the game when Marais struck the killer blow.