Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes has confirmed that he will leave the province at the end of the season on family grounds.

In January Director of Rugby Les Kiss left his position by mutual consent, with Gibbes stepping into the breach.

The 1999 European champions have struggled for large parts of the season, while off-pitch matters have dominated the headlines. Gibbes’ announcement is another setback, and the New Zealander says it was a difficult decision to make.

"Being a long way from home for the last ten years has made me prioritise things above my career and so I'll be returning at the end of this season for family reasons," he said.

"The decision to leave here is a difficult one professionally, because I support the team and the staff, and I am excited for what the future holds for them. I believe there are enough passionate and professional people involved to build on the existing strong foundations of the club.

"The challenge ahead for Ulster demands the full attention of everyone involved; the management group, the team, the coaches and support staff. It is exciting and achievable.

However, I cannot in good conscience provide my full attention for the journey ahead.

"My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Ulster to date and we're very grateful for the welcome and good spirit afforded to us."

Gibbes signed a two-year deal in February 2017 to join Ulster’s coaching team following a stint with Clermont Auvernge and a highly successful period as Leinster forwards coach between 2008 and 2014.