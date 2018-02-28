France's Jerome Garces will take charge of Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

Nigel Owens of Wales, meanwhile, will be the man in the middle when Munster host 2013-15 champions Toulon at Thomond Park on 31 March, kick-off 3.15pm.

Leinster, three-time European champions, are the number one ranked side in the tournament having finished top of Pool 3 with six wins from six.

Leo Cullen's men, who have four players - Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy and Isa Nacewa - on the shortlist for European player of the year, take on the back-to-back champions in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 1 April at 3.30pm.

The Blues will be without Robbie Henshaw for the tie after the Ireland centre suffered a shoulder injury against Italy, while his international team-mate Sean O'Brien is recovering from a hip injury.

Munster, two-time Heineken Cup winners, also earned a home quarter-final courtesy of topping Pool 4 with four wins and a draw.

They must cope without flanker Chris Cloete, who has a broken arm, while centre Chris Farrell will face a race against time having sustained a knee injury during Ireland training yesterday.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht host Gloucester, also on 31 March, and France's Roman Poite takes charge at the Sportsground, kick-off 1pm.

Elsewhere, Irish officials John Lacey and JP Doyle (RFU) will referee the Challenge Cup clashes of Newcastle Falcons and Brive, and Pau and holders Stade Francais.