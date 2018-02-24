There's no sense of euphoria, said Joe Schmidt in the aftermath of victory over Wales. Relief and pride but not euphoria.

But that response, a standard reply from the boss, doesn't detract from the fact that Ireland produced their best game in this year's campaign against a team they hadn't beaten in three games.

Especially because for a while it looked like a familiar failing would come back to haunt the team.

Well ahead in the territory and possession stakes, a handsome advantage in the penalties conceded column, Ireland found themselves trailing 13-5 on the scoreboard, mostly down to Johnny Sexton's unusually poor form off the kicking tee.

Wales, meanwhile, had made the most of their rare incursions into Irish territory and had scored three times to one by the 31st minute.

But Ireland refused to fade away in the face of the Welsh economy. In defence and attack, the hosts looked sharper, all they needed was a bit of belief.

"Confidence," said the Kiwi afterwards, "it's a fickle friend and it's more likely to befriend you when you've opened a team up a number of times."

But it came, and with it arrived the lead. A Sexton penalty and a Bundee Aki try saw Ireland go in front just before the break.

The heavy lifting continued straight after the resumption and when Dan Leavy and Cian Healy barged over Ireland's advantage was out to 14 points.

"At times it was some of the best attack we've had this season," said Rory Best, who became Ireland's most capped forward (109).

Schmidt added: "The most frustrating this was that we didn't keep or grow that 14-point margin, they worked their way back into the game with some defending that we know we can do better.

CJ Stander, 21 carries, took on the ball at every ask and while Sexton had lost his confidence to kick, he kept running at the Wales defence, keeping them honest throughout.

"I don't know if you noticed but he decided he was going to carry today and play like a big man, which he did admirably," said Schmidt. "He brought other players into the game."

Jonny Sexton suffered an off-day with the boot

It did look like Ireland might regret Sexton's tap and go with a kickable penalty after Aaron Shingler had halved the deficit but Conor Murray pushed out the lead with an ice-cool penalty goal himself.

"We didn't stay connected, we had guys doing different things, I think we can repair a lot of that."

On Sexton's decision to go himself, Schmidt said: "I back him 100%. He felt that we could score and we can't get too much closer than what we did without scoring. In retrospect he might look to kick that goal as Conor did to give than 10-point margin.

"He said it at half-time, he said, 'when we are getting penalties they are turning their back, let's all be ready'. I love that about Johnny.

"I'm pretty sure the crowd enjoyed it as well 'cos I head a hell of a yell. Not sure I was yelling with the the crowd but it's great that he seizes the moment."

All's well that ends well after a win but Jacob Stockdale, his winger on that side, said that the first he knew of it was when he heard the noise from the fans too.

Still Warren Gatland's men were refusing to die but Ireland had an answer, and would have found out more about themselves in how they responded to that adversity, particularly Sexton, who was taken off late on with a "bit of a dead glute" and Murray standing firm, after "getting his foot trapped", for as long as their bodies would allow.

"It's incredible what these guys will do to get out of training on Tuesday," joked the former Leinster coach. "He and Johnny might get Tuesday off...they've well and truly earned it."

Steff Evans's try made for a nervy finale but Jacob Stockdale was clever enough to realise that Wales needed to force a play and was in the perfect position to spot the intercept possibility.

"A handful of caps and eight tries, he's certainly has a nose for the tryline," an impressed Schmidt said of the Ulster man.

Still, of course, there was room for the famous frustration. On the three tries conceded for the second game running, Schmidt added: "It was frustrating against Italy, it's frustrating again today, albeit with lots of positives. What we are creating is keeping us safe from losses."

And despite the worry about the loss of centre Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell more than held his own.

Schmidt said: "Chris Farrell getting man of the match, it's exciting to see that. It was pretty well documented that Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose were (unvailable / returning from injury) and you've got a guy who steps up and gets man of the match, (it's great)."

Never one to get carried away it wasn't long before the New Zealander was name-checking Scots, who beat England at Murrayfield, 25-13.

The task of shielding Ireland from Grand Slam talk starts now but Schmidt reckons he has a handle on that.

"It's a lot easier for us than it is externally because we do live in a bit of bubble throughout the championship."