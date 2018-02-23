Eddie O'Sullivan is fearful that Ireland could be punished if they allow Wales to hit their free-running stride on Saturday.

The visitors have been as long as 7/2 to win the Six Nations clash in Dublin despite hammering Scotland 34-7 and being unlucky in defeat to England.

"I've been worried all the week that the bookies have us such hot favourites," the former Ireland head coach told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"This is the game where I think we're most likely to get caught, if we're not careful.

"We should win the game but we have to get a lot of things right to win it."

"If we give Wales any sort of latitude at all, they'll really hurt us."

Warren Gatland appears to have adapted his much-maligned 'Warrenball' tactics this campaign, with Wales playing an offload game that suits their large contingent from Pro14 champions Scarlets.

"The problem will be if Wales get to play the type of game they want to play, which is what they did to Scotland," said O'Sullivan.

"They played with a kind of reckless abandon with the ball and when they got opportunities they didn't waste too many.

"We won't give them the same freedom of Dublin as Scotland gave them of Cardiff but, having said that, they will get opportunities and they will try to play like that.

"They have so many Scarlets on the field, six in their back line and then they get to drop one of the most dangerous fly-halves in Europe, Dan Biggar, into the mix. It's a fairly dangerous operation.

"The weather wasn't great at Twickenham but England choked the life out of Wales, they just suffocated them. I don't think we should do that to them, or even try, but we do need to control the pace of the game and control field position.

"The weather is going to be dry and they'll relish that so it's about us managing them. If we give Wales any sort of latitude at all, they'll really hurt us."

Andrew Porter will make his first Six Nations start

Injuries have forced Joe Schmidt into making changes - Chris Farrell comes the out-for-the-tournament Robbie Henshaw at centre and young Leinster pair James Ryan and Andrew Porter replace hamstring victims Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong in the pack.

O'Sullivan expects Wales to target Ireland's greener recruits and a defence that allowed Italy to score 19 points but is confident the hosts can prevail.

"The new midfield combination is a concern. It's untried at Six Nations level and a green light for them to attack us. They will test us, they'll go after Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell.

"With young Porter going into tighthead, they'll go after our scrum as well and it depends a lot on how the referee reads it.

"Our defence has been a little bit ropey. We conceded one try against France, basically because they didn't try and do much. Italy got three good tries against us in the second half. You can say we were well ahead but I would worry about the way they constructed those tries.

"If we play well in all departments, we'll win the game but we don't have any room for error. It'll be a very tight game but I think we'll get there."