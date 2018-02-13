Wales have been told by World Rugby's referees' chief that the television match official made a mistake with the controversial no-try incident against England at Twickenham.



Wales back Gareth Anscombe saw a try ruled out in the first half three days ago, even though he appeared to edge out England defender Anthony Watson to the touchdown.



Wales head coach Warren Gatland subsequently described TMO Glenn Newman's call as a "terrible mistake" and he has now spoken with Alain Rolland, World Rugby's high performance 15s match officials' manager.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said: "I know Warren Gatland spoke to Alain Rolland, and they confirmed that the TMO made a mistake."

Wales lost the NatWest 6 Nations clash 12-6, with England failing to score a point after the 20th minute.



Howley added: "It was good to have dialogue with World Rugby. That phone call took place - I think it was yesterday - and Alain Rolland confirmed on behalf of World Rugby that the TMO made a mistake.



"It's happened. It is disappointing that happens in professional sport, but we focus on the next two weeks and getting ourselves ready for Ireland.



"There was plenty of time after that decision. We had a couple of opportunities which we should have taken."