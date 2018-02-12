Eddie O'Sullivan believes Ireland could be vulnerable against Wales in under a fortnight's time if they don't iron out the defensive flaws which appeared late in the Italy game.

As expected, Ireland cantered to victory over Italy in the second match of their Six Nations campaign but the home side shipped 19 points in the final 25 minutes as the game Italians mounted a late drive for respectability.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, O'Sullivan outlined the defensive missteps that contributed to each of the Italian scores.

"The three tries that they scored were pretty much down to our system failures. For the first try, we effectively overloaded our short side with too many defenders, which is a problem because that means we're skinny on the outside and Dan Leavy got caught and we were down numbers.

"The second try was almost a replica of Paris. Jordan Larmour came out of the line on the outside channel, isolated himself and got beaten and they (Italy) went down the channel that he left open.

"And the final try is something that's been a bugbear over the last couple of years. We were defending near our own line and we get very condensed around the maul, as you sometimes have to. But we left the whole midfield wide open. One pass cut out three Irish defenders and Rob Kearney was left facing a two-on-one.

"Larmour tried his best to get behind him and cut it off but it was impossible. With 20 metres of space, 10 metres from the goal-line, every international winger will score.

"The next three tests are going to really challenge our defence in a way it hasn't been challenged against France and Italy. And Italy were quite successful in the limited time they challenged it."

Next up is a rest weekend but Wales come to town on the 24th, seeking to preserve their Six Nations championship ambitions following their creditable loss to England in Twickenham at the weekend.

Wales's Scott Williams is tackled by England's Sam Underhill as he dived for the try-line in Saturday's clash at Twickenham

The Welsh had been widely written off in advance of the competition due to an horrendous injury crisis. But they have impressed observers with a startling demolition of the fast-improving Scots and a highly competitive display away to the reigning champions.

Now they come to Dublin, a city in which they have a strong record in recent decades, and O'Sullivan admits to being worried about what could bring to the game.

"I think this is a really dangerous game. From what I've seen of Wales, I think they were outstanding against Scotland in Cardiff, even if Scotland contributed to their own demise by playing crazy rugby. But I thought the skill-set of Wales when they got the freedom to play was outstanding.

"In the second game, England, as I expected, tried to choke the life out of Wales. And it was a bit like a soccer match. When they (England) got two tries up, they tried to close out the game.

"And they just couldn't choke Wales out. Wales kept coming back and they did blow a number of good opportunities. On the TMO mistake - and it was a mistake - I think Warren Gatland has every right to be upset.

"I think this Welsh team are in a good place despite losing in Twickenham. They've won in Cardiff really well, lost an arm-wrestle in Twickenham in the rain - which didn't suit them - and now they're coming to Dublin.

"If they lose in Dublin, they know the championship is over for them. Two losses, it'll be done and dusted. So, they've a lot of chips on the table. And Wales tend to boom or bust in Six Nations. They're either going to win it or they finish in the bottom half.

"And they'll come to Dublin on a mission. We've got a problem in our midfield, we've got a key player in Robbie Henshaw missing. We're going to have a new midfield combination.

"So, there's a lot of booby traps there and I'm worried about it."