Joe Schmidt believes Ireland are "in a good place" after the Aviva Stadium stroll past Italy, even taking the positives from the ragged edges that allowed the visitors in for three tries.

First-half efforts from Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Keith Earls wrapped up victory and the bonus early, giving the head coach the remainder of the contest to get a good look at some of the fresher faces in the panel.

On came Jordan Larmour for his senior debut, as Schmidt emptied the bench. As a result, Ireland became a little disjointed, with injuries to Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw souring a comprehensive win.

"They're learning opportunities for some of the young players who came on," Schmidt told RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.

"You had Keith moving into the midfield, you had Jordan in his first Test match, young Jacob is still pretty new to the game at this level. We started becoming quite passive defensively where we'd been very proactive in the first half.

"That was probably the disappointment for us, that we did start to drop off there.

"I think it was more an issue of cohesiveness. Because there were so many changes, and you make positional changes as well... I do think you lose a bit of your continuity and your shape and your ability to make sure you're nailed on defensively.

"We've got nine points from two games. It's a good place to be."

Schmidt said some players will return to their provinces as the tournament takes a week off.

After the drama of Paris, this Dublin hammering was as routine as it gets, but there are still bumps and bruises that must be nursed.

"We'll keep about 20 fit players to go into camp and do a bit of planning ahead for the rest of the championship and also to give them a bit of a rest," the New Zealander added.

"Last week was incredibly tough going and this week, it was quite quick out there. You had to work pretty hard to stay in it. In the context of what we've done in the last two weeks it'll be good for some of them to get a bit of a rest."