Wales have refused to be drawn into any verbal jousting after England boss Eddie Jones ramped up Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash at Twickenham.

Jones has highlighted what he sees as Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell's Test match inexperience, labelling him as Wales' "third-choice 10".

He also claimed Patchell will be "under some heat" this weekend when they target a first Twickenham Six Nations win against England since 2012.

"I think anyone wearing the number 10 jersey, they are going to expect to be put under pressure, so nothing changes there," Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde said.

Rhys Patchell will square up to England this weekend

Jones has piled the pressure on to the inexperienced 24-year-old, who will be winning his seventh cap in the absence of injured playmakers Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland.

Patchell was influential in last weekend's 34-7 rout of Scotland in Cardiff, but injury-hit Wales were widely written off leading into that match and Jones insists England at Twickenham are a different proposition.

"Every time Rhys Patchell looks up, he's going to see Jonathan Joseph in his vision - it's not a great sight," Jones said.

"Wales have to get the ball wide and Patchell hasn't played much Test match rugby. He's a young guy, he's inexperienced and is their third-choice 10.

"He's got to get the ball wide and that's going to be a big job. It will be different to playing against Scotland.

"Scotland couldn't cope with the expectation and now he's got to cope with the expectation of playing well.

"Patchell will have to find guys around him to help because he'll be under some heat.

"Wales played really well against Scotland but it's going to be different on Saturday - they had no expectation on them last Saturday but this week they come full of expectation.

"Everyone has been telling them how well they played. (Wales coach) Warren Gatland's been talking a lot this week. He's confident. They're confident."