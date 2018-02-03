Ireland captain Rory Best admitted his team were below their best in Paris, but hailed the character and resilience to pull off a dramatic win at the Stade de France.

With the clock ticking past the 80 minutes, Joe Schmidt’s side mounted one final attack as they trailed France by the bare minimum in the absorbing Six Nations clash.

Despite controlling for large chunks of the game, the visitors were staring down the barrel of an unlikely defeat before Johnny Sexton pulled the game out of the fire with a moment of magic.

After an incredible 41 phases of play, the out-half received the ball 42 meters out from goals and displayed nerves of steel to slot the ball between the posts to seal a 15-13 success.

"It’s a mixture of relief and elation," captain Best told RTÉ Sport post-match.

"We probably didn’t deserve to lose that game, but this is Six Nations rugby and fine margins, and sometimes you don’t get necessarily what you deserve.

"Credit to the boys that finished that game out. To claw our way back, to put us in a position to hit that drop goal..."

Seán Cronin had replaced Best by time the grandstand finale took place, and the Ulster hooker said it was satisfying to see his team-mates execute their skills so well under the most intense pressure.

"It goes to 80 minutes and you know that’s it if you make a mistake," he said.

"There was some unbelievable carries, some unbelievable cleanouts, some unbelievable execution with the cross-field kick and catch...little moments like that probably define who you are.

"We were far from perfect today, but to come away from Paris with a win is something you have got to be proud of.

"We are extremely lucky in Ireland with the fly-halves we have had over the years. I wouldn’t say we put Johnny in prime position, but we put him in a position. That’s why he is world class.

"He drives us on. He drives the standards with the rest of the senior players and he is a joy to play with. He just will not accept defeat."