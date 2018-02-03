Joe Schmidt praised the way Johnny Sexton battled through cramp and fatigue to kick a match-winning score as Ireland left the French capital with a dramatic win on the opening weekend of the NatWest Six Nations.

The head coach admitted he will drum home the message that Ireland cannot afford to let Test matches slip away, after Sexton's last-ditch drop-goal stole a 15-13 win over France in Paris.

France caught Ireland cold with Teddy Thomas' converted try edging Les Bleus into a late 13-12 lead, only for Sexton's added-time drop-goal to save the day.

Ireland ploughed through 41 phases before Sexton dropped the winning goal, and while Schmidt hailed his talisman's nerves of steel, he revealed Ireland's coaching staff turned into supporters, cheering and jumping around when Sexton slotted the winning goal.

Sexton himself was mobbed by his team-mates on the Stade de France field, and Schmidt hailed the British and Irish Lions star for fending off fatigue and cramp to seal Ireland's nail-biting triumph.

"It's hard to explain how you feel when you think the game's gone away, you've let it slip and suddenly you've grabbed it back," said Schmidt.

"It was an incredible team effort. It's fairly inspirational.

"We felt we got very close to earning some reward, but it was very slow ball and then we didn't appear to be getting much chance. And when Johnny struck the drop-goal I was just willing it to have enough distance.

"It looked it might, and when it did, as a coaching team we all stood up as one and probably cheered with the other Irish supporters who were in the stadium.

"I don't think he was really thinking too much about history, he just stepped and seized the moment and he did it with absolute aplomb"

"Maybe people underestimate how hard it is to come here and win.

"Johnny has hit a few drop-goals in his time, but not many. And I don't think he was really thinking too much about history, he just stepped and seized the moment and he did it with absolute aplomb.

"That's credit to a man who was struggling a little with cramp and fatigue.

"But his clarity of thought and ability to win those big moments is second to none."

The Kiwi conceded his side can ill-afford to leave victories so late in future.

"We can't leave matches in the balance," he said. "You've got to make the most of advantages and get the points you need.

"One freakish event, and one freakishly good player in Thomas and his try can undo all that hard work.

"That's something we're disappointed with and we've got to do something to make sure that doesn't happen next week, and for the following weeks of the championship."

Ireland will roll on to face Italy in Dublin next weekend, but must do so without Josh Van der Flier, who has suspected knee ligament damage.