We pick over the bones of a game that stuttered along for long periods before Johnny Sexton stamped his class over proceedings in a dramatic finale at the Stade de France.

Here is how the players fared in Paris.

Rob Kearney 6/10

Two errors detracted from an otherwise solid showing from the full-back who snuffed out danger on a number of occasions without ever getting the opportunity to threaten going forward.

Keith Earls 7/10

Always dangerous with ball in hand and another huge shift defensively, showing no fear in the face of the hulking Vakatawa. Played a crucial role in the final play to catch Sexton’s initial chip to the wing that ultimately led to the match-winning score.

Robbie Henshaw 7/10

The glue in the Irish backline. Like Brian O’Driscoll before him, is the lynchpin in green with a huge appetite to close down opposition threats.

Bundee Aki 7/10

Like his midfield partner, not afraid to put his body on the line and always a threat with ball in hand as he powered to the gainline.

Jacob Stockdale 6/10

For a man with an impressive scoring rate this season, it simply wasn’t that kind of game for the Ulster winger, trying to find and create openings that rarely appeared. Quick to assist at the breakdown.

Johnny Sexton 9/10

He missed one penalty in the game. There, we have the negative stuff out of the way. Courageous call in injury-time to kick to Earls on the wing, and then showed composure and no little skill to seal victory. A moment of class from a world class operator.

Conor Murray 7.5/10

Another fine showing from the Munster man. You expect no less from Murray at this stage, though was clearly frustrated by Nigel Owens' reffing at the breakdown as the French looked to slow ball at every opportunity.

Cian Healy 7/10

Repaid Joe Schmidt’s faith with a solid performance in the scrum. Never took a backward step, no penalties conceded and Jack McGrath has a fight on his hands to get back into the team.

Rory Best (capt) 6.5/10

Put himself about and stayed tidy in his set-piece work. Will rue a couple of throws at the lineout.

Tadhg Furlong 7/10

Not as many of his bullocking runs, though one resulted Sexton’s missed penalty attempt near the end when scores were at a premium.

James Ryan 8/10

A brilliant performance from the Leinster youngster. Gave a poor pass to Conor Murray early on and also gave away a penalty, but grew into the game and was arguably Ireland’s best forward. A leader already.

Iain Henderson 7.5/10

More big carries from the Ulster man and was always quick to halt the French big hitters before they got up ahead of steam. Perhaps overshawdowed by Ryan in the second row, but gets through an amount of unseen work.

Peter O’Mahony 7/10

Worked tirelessly and again showed himself to be a threat in the lineouts. Not as conspicuous as his two fellow backrowers, but again, an amount of defensive work that is best appreciated by team-mates.

Josh van der Flier 6/10

His night was cut short by injury, but did offer himself as a carrier on a number of occasions, one of the perceived weaker points of his game.

CJ Stander 7.5/10

The South African never shied away from making carry after carry. The yards were hard earned in Paris, but the number 8 was up to the task and threw himself at every blue jersey that came his way.

Replacements:

Flanker Dan Leavy (6.5/10) looked lively stepping in before half-time for Van der Flier, though did concede a costly second half penalty. Sean Cronin (6/10) slotted in seamlessly for captain Best, while Jack McGrath, Devin Toner, Fergus McFadden and John Ryan were not on long enough to be rated.