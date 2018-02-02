Whatever about the inherent risks in handing Six Nations debuts to three Ireland players away to France, the inclusions of Jacob Stockdale, Bundee Aki and James Ryan are relatively safe bets in comparison to Jacques Brunel’s call to start Matthieu Jalibert at out-half.

The Irish trio have ten caps between them and have Champions Cup experience under their belts.

Jalibert is 19 years old, will win his first cap, and has made just 15 senior appearances for Bordeaux-Begles.

It’s a risk for Brunel to name him but with France having little to lose, it’s a risk he feels he can afford to take. Injuries have ruled out Camille Lopez and Francois Trinh-Duc is out of favour.

Ireland out-half Ian Madigan, who spent the 2016/17 season at Bordeaux, told RTÉ Sport that Jalibert is the type of player who "can pull a rabbit out of a hat."

Madigan added: "[He’s a] very good goal kicker and a very talented player."

The key for Ireland, it seems, would be to make sure they don't find out the hard way what breed of bunny lives in that beret.

Jacob Stockdale in possession against Argentina

"You don't know what he's going to bring so from our side you've to make sure you get in his face and make sure you get off the line every time," says CJ Stander, who has been studying videos of the youngster in anticipation of his inclusion.

"He plays a good game. He's a very exciting player and he tries anything from everywhere.

"We've looked at him the last few days and a lot of us have seen him play in the last few weeks so, look, he can bring anything,"

What Ireland do know is that Jalibert appears unfazed by his selection.

"If I am here it is imperative that I am ready," the former Under-20s star told reporters earlier this week.

"I try not to think about it too much. I am preparing for this match calmly and without placing too much pressure on myself."

Matthieu Jalibert will make his France debut against Ireland

It’s up to Ireland’s runners to make him feel the pressure.

With Maxime Machenaud at scrum-half, Jalibert, who cites England’s Owen Farrell as his role-model out-half, might not be burdened with the kicking duties but if he does get the call it seems that won’t bother him too much either.

He recently kicked 11 points and scored a try against Dragons in the Challenge Cup, and his first Top14 start at out-half last November yielded seven (from nine) successful kicks away to Toulouse.

An agile and fast runner, Jalibert has already scored five tries for Bordeaux.

Ireland’s players may not have been up close and personal with the new cap but ‘his story so far’ should ensure that all are well warned about the danger.