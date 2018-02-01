One of the reasons that Ireland go into Saturday’s NatWest Six Nations clash with France as favourites is that Johnny Sexton is fit and in form.

The Leinster out-half will make his 69th appearance for Ireland in Paris and no-one is more central to chances of a rare away win at Stade de France.

No stranger to unwanted attention, Sexton has been targeted in the past by this team.

Asked if he was worried that the ex-Racing 92 man might be in for a repeat of the treatment he got in the 2016 loss to France, head coach Joe Schmidt said: "I hope not. It doesn’t need to be part of the game. Johnny is a really tough competitor.

"He will take whatever is fairly doled out. When it comes off the ball I don’t think it needs to be part of the game and it certainly hasn’t been part of the game in the teams I’ve seen [France boss] Jacques |Brunel] coach in the past

"We hope with the experience of the ref [Nigel Owens] it won’t enter into the fray."

Sexton has earned the respect of his team-mates with his approach to the physical side of rugby.

However, that aspect of his game has come under scrutiny as he puts himself in the firing line when some may prefer to see him, perhaps, as an American football quarterback might, stay out of harm’s way so that he is in place for the clutch moments.

One of the specific jobs of previous generations of back rows was to protect the out-half.

CJ Stander, who will start at number 8 on Saturday, was asked if they had been tasked with providing extra protection for the 32-year-old.

"Johnny looks after himself and he plays a physical game," Stander told RTÉ Sport.

"He plays hard and he always puts his body on the line.

"He’s well capable of doing that and for us to play around him and make sure we can take workload off him, if he needs to carry or if we need to carry or just run a good line for him.

"He’s a player who puts his body on the line every time and that’s something I respect him for as a fly-half."

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.

France: Geoffrey Palis; Teddy Thomas, Remi Lamerat, Henry Chavancy, Virimi Vakatawa, Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Machenaud; Kevin Gourdon, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Arthur Iturria, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (cap), Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Dany Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Paul Gabrillagues, Marco Tauleigne, Antoine Dupont, Anthony Belleau, Benjamin Fall.

Follow our live blog of France v Ireland (4.45pm kick-off) on RTÉ Online and the RTÉ News Now App, or listen to commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.