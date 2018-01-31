Cardiff Blues have revealed that winger Tom James is receiving treatment for depression.

James has not played since 31 December but is making "good progress" in his battle with the illness.

The 30-year-old, who has 12 caps for Wales, has been closely supported by the Blues medical team, the club said in a statement.

The statement added: "His playing colleagues are in regular contact. The directors and management team are fully behind Tom during this period and look forward to his return at the appropriate time."

James has featured 13 times for the Blues in the Pro14 and Angle Welsh Cup, scoring four tries.