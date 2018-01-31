Newcastle back Chris Harris will make his first Scotland start against Wales in Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations opener.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made six changes to the Scotland team that started against Australia in November for this Saturday’s game at the Principality Stadium (kick-off 2.15pm).

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg – a late withdrawal from November’s win over the Wallabies – and Newcastle Falcons centre Harris are the two changes to the back division, while Gordon Reid, Jon Welsh, Ben Toolis and Cornell du Preez come into the starting pack.

Props Welsh and Reid last featured for Scotland in 2015 and last year’s summer tour respectively, while du Preez and Toolis have been elevated from their replacement status in the Wallabies win.

An otherwise unchanged back line sees scrum-half Ali Price start his ninth Test in the past ten Scotland matches to partner Finn Russell at half-back.

BREAKING | It’s what you’ve been waiting for... Here’s your Scotland team for the #NatWest6Nations opener v Wales! #AsOne pic.twitter.com/kZBghKOUWO — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 31, 2018

Centre Huw Jones makes his first appearance for Scotland at inside-centre, accommodating incoming outside-centre Harris.

Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan retains his place alongside Tommy Seymour and Hogg after his late inclusion against Australia yielded two tries and a man-of-the-match award.

Hooker Stuart McInally starts in the front-row between Welsh and Reid, with captain John Barclay and Hamish Watson returning to partner du Preez in the back-row.

Scotland team v Wales: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Chris Harris, Huw Jones, Byron McGuigan, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Jon Welsh, Ben Toolis, Jonny Gray; John Barclay (captain), Hamish Watson, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Scott Lawson, Jamie Bhatti, Murray McCallum, Grant Gilchrist, Ryan Wilson, Greig Laidlaw, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland.

