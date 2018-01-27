Ireland Women's 7s suffered a double defeat overnight as New Zealand and France proved too strong in Sydney.

A narrow win over Fiji on Friday morning had set up a quarter-final against the Black Ferns but a try from Michaela Blyde after just two minutes sent the Antipodeans on their way to a 17-0 lead at the break.

Three more touchdowns followed in the second half as New Zealand ran out 36-0 winners and pushed Ireland into a 5/6 place semi-final with France.

Ireland led 7-6 at the break against the French at the Allianz Stadium thanks to a try and conversion from Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and captain Lucy Mulhall.

However, that lead was overturned straight after the pause with Serafine Okemba on the double for Les Bleus.

Ireland now face the USA on Sunday morning (2.26am Irish) in the seventh place play-off.