Saracens back row Schalk Burger has been cited for dangerous play at a ruck during Saturday's Champions Cup victory over Northampton.

Burger is alleged to have dangerously entered a ruck, making contact with flanker David Ribbans, in the 48th minute of the 62-14 triumph at Allianz Park.

The entry point sanction for the offence is a two-week ban, mid-range is four weeks and the top end starts at eight weeks.

Saracens secured a place in the quarter-finals as one of the three best runners up, setting up a last-eight appointment with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The reigning champions can ill-afford to lose any more back rows with Billy Vunipola, Michael Rhodes and Jackson Wray in the treatment room.

Burger's disciplinary hearing is being held on Tuesday night with the outcome to be announced on Wednesday.