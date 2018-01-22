James Cronin has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Six Nations as a result of fellow Munster man David Kilcoyne getting injured at the weekend.

Kilcoyne picked up a knee injury during Munster's 48-3 victory over Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday, and did not travel with the Ireland squad to their training camp in Spain.

The 29-year-old prop will now be assessed by the Munster medical team, while Cronin will join up with the squad for the five-day camp in Oliva Nova.

Congratulations to James Cronin as he has been added to the Ireland squad for their training camp in Spain ahead of the 6 Nations. Dave Kilcoyne misses out having injured his knee against Castres yesterday and is being reviewed by our medical team. #SUAF pic.twitter.com/68E5lNyNHf — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 22, 2018

Cronin impressed for Munster in the Castres victory that sealed a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup, and his recent form will have impressed Ireland manager Joe Schmidt.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign with an away trip to Paris to take on France on Saturday 3 February.