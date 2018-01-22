Leo Cullen said the planning starts now for a blockbusting Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

Sarries hammered Northampton 62-14 in their climactic Pool Two game on Saturday to squeeze through to the last eight as third best runners-up.

They come to Dublin on the last weekend of March to take on all-conquering Leinster, who sauntered into the quarters with six pool wins out of six, securing a top seed quarter-final spot with a 23-14 win at Montpellier on Saturday.

Head coach Cullen is taking nothing for granted against a team with an awesome recent pedigree in this competition.

"The challenge doesn't get any easier against a Saracens team looking for three Champion Cup titles in a row," he said.

"They're well coached under Mark McCall and have an array of English and foreign talent at their disposal and they're showing good form in Europe and in the Premiership.

"Our focus all along was to just get out of our pool given that we were drawn against three teams at the top of their respective domestic competitions.

"The players and the back room staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve that goal and to achieve the home quarter-final in the Aviva Stadium on Easter weekend.

"They're the top try scorers in both competitions so we're under no illusions as to the task ahead.

"It's a while away yet but great to know who we have and we can start planning.

"It's a challenge that we very much look forward to and I know the Leinster supporters will respond in kind to make it a brilliant occasion at the Aviva."

Munster will host Toulon in their quarter-final after a 48-3 Thomond Park victory over Castres earned their 17th appearance in the knockout stages.