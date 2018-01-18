England have named eight uncapped players in a 35-man squad selected to prepare for the opening Natwest 6 Nations opener against Italy on 4 February.

A succession of injuries and suspensions - including to star players such Billy Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes - have forced Eddie Jones to bring in a host of new faces.

Saracens wing Nathan Earle, Northampton centre Harry Mallinder and Harlequins full-back Marcus Smith are the rookie backs included.

Exeter prop Alec Hepburn, Harlequins prop Lewis Boyce, Newcastle flanker Gary Graham, Bath back row Zach Mercer and Bath hooker Tom Dunn make up the new faces in the forwards.

Mercer is no longer included as an apprentice in recognition of the injuries at number eight to Vunipola and Hughes, leaving Smith as the only player featuring in that capacity.

Flanker James Haskell admitted he made a mistake but was disappointed his four-week ban will rule him out of the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

Haskell was sent off following a dangerous tackle on Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts during his club Wasps' European Champions Cup defeat last Sunday and is now sidelined until 12 February.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby announced a four-week suspension for the 32-year-old on Wednesday, which will keep him out of England's games with Italy and Wales six days later.

Haskell apologised to Roberts on the pitch and repeated it on social media later, and on Thursday rued the timing of his ban.

Haskell told BBC 5Live: "I think it's disappointing for me as I've worked my way back into the (England) squad after being out.

"I obviously can't play in those two games. Hopefully I'll play a role (in the tournament) at some point but I've got four weeks without games which will be an interesting thing."

Speaking about the tackle, Haskell held his hands up and admitted he made a mistake.

He said: "From my point of view it was an accident. Normally when you're playing you get a shorter run up. I kind of read the play early.

"Just as I was about to get man and ball I obviously didn't drop my height enough and caught him.

"The rules are that if you make any kind of dangerous tackle, i.e. any connection with the head, you have to pay the price.

"It was disappointing, but I've known Jamie for years, I've never played like that, I've had a pretty exemplary record in terms of discipline stuff so it was just important for me to make sure he was OK.

"We're taught that if a player's down make sure they don't move, make sure they don't have a head injury so I was just trying to do that, then after the game made sure he was OK as he came off.

"If you live by the sword you have to die by the sword. A lot of professional sportsmen and people don't admit they're wrong so I just put my hand up and said, 'listen, I've made a mistake'."

England: Full-backs: M Brown (Harlequins), N Earle (Saracens), H Mallinder (Northampton Saints), J May (Leicester Tigers), D Solomona (Sale Sharks), A Watson (Bath Rugby).

Inside backs: D Care (Harlequins), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), A Lozowski (Saracens), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), B Te'o (Worcester Warriors), M Smith (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers)



Back five: G Graham (Newcastle Falcons), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), J Launchbury (Wasps), Z Mercer (Bath Rugby), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), S Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Front row: L Boyce (Harlequins), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton Saints), A Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

