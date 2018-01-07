Connacht hooker Tom McCartney praised the clinical nature of Munster’s second half display against Kieran Keane’s side, but insisted they will dust themselves down for next weekend’s European outing.

Seeking to avoid an unlikely whitewash in the Christmas inter-provincial series, Munster led 10-6 at the interval at Thomond Park, before blowing away the visitors after the break to canter to a 39-13 victory.

McCartney’s late consolation score put a slightly better gloss on the scoreline, but the hooker says the 2016 Pro14 champions came with the intentions of leaving Limerick with the win.

"It’s very disappointing," he told RTÉ Sport’s Michael Corcoran.

"Munster strangled us really and got a bit of scoreboard pressure going"

"We came down here and wanted to play with a lot of ambition. We had the wind behind us in the first half and probably went in at half-time feeling we didn’t take all the opportunities that we could have.

"In the second half we really wanted to come out and take it to them, fair play to Munster, they strangled us really and got a bit of scoreboard pressure going and we were chasing the game. When they got in front, they were really clinical. It was a very tough second half."

Aided by the wind in the first half, Connacht led 3-0 up until the 19th minute courtesy of Jack Carty’s early penalty, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Four tries in 16 second-half minutes from Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and a Conor Murray brace while Quin Roux was in the sin-bin put the game beyond reach, though McCartney did finish off a fine attacking move that involved offloads from James Mitchell and Tiernan O’Halloran before the 32-year-old dotted down.

"Hanging out on the wing, I’m not too sure what the forwards coach would say about that," he mused afterwards.

"It’s always a plan to have a loosehead or a hooker out in the wide channels so hopefully I will get away with that one."

Languishing in fifth place out of seven teams in Conference A, Connacht will turn their attentions to Europe next weekend where their fortunes have been in sharp contrast to domestic form.

The Westerners travel to Sixways Stadium next Saturday to take on Worcester as they look to make if five wins from five in the Challenge Cup.

Admitting the recent defeat to Leinster was "there for the taking" and that the 28-point demolition of Ulster was a "really good performance", McCartney insists they will take plenty of positives from the festive fixtures.

"You don’t turn into a bad team overnight and in one match," he says.

"We have just got to lick our wounds, pick ourselves up and get back into Europe, which is a massive game for us.

"If we can get a win against Worcester then that sort of sets us for Europe, so it’s all guns blazing for that one."