It’s second versus third in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14 tonight and Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty believes Ulster will travel to the RDS in full confidence after their recent success over Munster.

Les Kiss’ side were staring down the barrel of a festive period at half-time against Munster on New Year’s Day.

Just over a week after the comprehensive 44-16 defeat away to Connacht, Ulster looked set for a second successive inter-provincial loss with Johann van Graan’s side enjoying a comfortable 17-0 interval lead.

However, helped by in part by a red card for Munster centre Sam Arnold, they hit 24 unanswered points to engineer their eighth win of the domestic season.

Prior to the reversal in Galway, Ulster were without a defeat in the Pro14 since Leinster left Kingspan Stadium with the points back in October, and will be looking to cut the gap to the team one place above them in the standings.

The task facing them is far from straight forward. Captain Rory Best and Iain Henderson return to the starting team but they are facing one of the in-form sides in Europe, who have lost only one of their last four fixtures with Ulster.

The visitors have only won once in the capital since the turn of the century, but Fogarty thinks Ulster will take a great deal from the stirring comeback win over Munster.

"A lot of emotion went into that second half," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Whatever inaccuracies they have had over the last couple of weeks, I’m sure they were so unhappy with how Connacht went and even the first half, they showed an awful lot of emotion for themselves, the crowd.

"It was really, really impressive. Munster is not a team you can pull back a lead like that on."

Jack McGrath will captain Leinster in his 123rd cap for the province, while Johnny Sexton will start on the bench with Ross Byrne taking the number 10 jersey.

Fogarty is at pains to point out the challenge the three-time European champions will face.

"They will have guys back and they will be coming well prepared. There is a lot of fight about them at the moment.

"We need to be very sharp in what we’re doing and ready for that emotion."

